Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,729 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Teradata worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

