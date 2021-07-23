Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 239.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,472 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.53.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,534,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.81. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

