Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Catalent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 688.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,743 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Catalent by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 42,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 192,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

