Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,013,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,591.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,449.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $952.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5,132.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.