Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 10,062 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $145.20 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.08 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,833 shares of company stock worth $10,018,540. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

