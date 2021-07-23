Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 15,506 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,506 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after buying an additional 92,018 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,059,000 after buying an additional 305,260 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

CPB opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

