Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 194,547 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,006 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 194,547 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 359,927 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,760,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 78,995 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 41,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 607.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 112,592 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.45 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.79. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

