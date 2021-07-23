Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,415 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 384.5% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 14,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV opened at $244.91 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $254.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.84.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

