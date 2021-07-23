Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,415 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.84.

NYSE IQV opened at $244.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

