CUE Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15,191.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $34.97 or 0.00108342 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $266,388.16 and $15,191.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00100208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00140601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,306.95 or 1.00083125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.