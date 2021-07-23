CURO Group (CURO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect CURO Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. On average, analysts expect CURO Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $679.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,972,912 in the last ninety days. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

