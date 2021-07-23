Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires 25,582 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,582 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,745,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 93,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.59. 258,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,171. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.