Curran Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.57. The stock had a trading volume of 121,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,925. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $106.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

