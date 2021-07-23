Curran Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.98. 52,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,526. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

