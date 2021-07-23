Curran Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 146.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.75. 434,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,795,267. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

