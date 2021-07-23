Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $219.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,266. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.42.

