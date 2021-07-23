Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $116.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $83.04 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

