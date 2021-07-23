CustomContractNetwork Price Down 76.9% Over Last 7 Days (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 76.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 76.9% against the dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $69,028.70 and $2.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00375943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

