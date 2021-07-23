CVCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $9.14 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $86,811.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00104216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00140277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,672.84 or 1.00154943 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

