CVCoin Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002222 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $57,631.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001828 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039965 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00103632 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00143000 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,433.69 or 1.00183099 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002927 BTC.
- Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.
CVCoin Profile
Buying and Selling CVCoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
