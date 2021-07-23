CVCoin Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002222 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $57,631.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00103632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00143000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,433.69 or 1.00183099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.