CWV Chain Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and $8,286.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00102678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00139959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,524.28 or 1.00992186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

