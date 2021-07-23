D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 173,932 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5,348.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of ResMed worth $34,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 90.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 102.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

RMD opened at $257.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.11. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $258.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

