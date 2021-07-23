D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,625 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.43% of Nielsen worth $39,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nielsen by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $108,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 750.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,562 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

