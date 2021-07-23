D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $36,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $254.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

