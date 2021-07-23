D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 117,456 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.20% of Incyte worth $35,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Incyte by 156.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 47.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $78.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.09.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INCY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

