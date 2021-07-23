D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 349,846 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $37,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

NYSE WY opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

