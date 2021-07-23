D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 35,544 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,544 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of Autohome worth $32,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 151.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 21.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Autohome during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

ATHM stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.66.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

