D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,071 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of NetScout Systems worth $27,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NTCT opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.03. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 113.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

