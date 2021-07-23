D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193,457 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Thomson Reuters worth $39,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 150,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 113,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.