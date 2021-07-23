D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110,830 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Bruker worth $30,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,149 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $81.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $81.63.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

