D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208,101 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $27,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,143,000.

VNQ opened at $104.98 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $106.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

