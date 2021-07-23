D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $30.34 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,159 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Church & Dwight worth $30,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.76.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

