D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $32.40 Million Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,349 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.59% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $32,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 887,833 shares of company stock valued at $102,364,127. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA opened at $147.88 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.65.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

