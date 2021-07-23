D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $36.17 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 190.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 184,722 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of Quest Diagnostics worth $36,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,846,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DGX opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.47. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.32. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

