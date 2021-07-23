D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $37.50 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,758 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Duke Realty worth $37,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after acquiring an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after acquiring an additional 325,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $201,627,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DRE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

NYSE:DRE opened at $50.50 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

