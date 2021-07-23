D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $38.05 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 167.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,931 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.33% of Nordson worth $38,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 28,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $594,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 132.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $612,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $222.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $226.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.