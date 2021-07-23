D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $38.90 Million Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 3.47% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $38,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKD. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

