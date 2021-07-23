D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $40.40 Million Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 432,760 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Knowles worth $40,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 294.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,451 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 50.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 659,711 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 122,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN opened at $19.25 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

