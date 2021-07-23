D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $41.41 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $41,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.90.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,754. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,668 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

