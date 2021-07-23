D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 615.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,398 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.47% of The New York Times worth $39,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The New York Times by 10.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The New York Times by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 64,350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The New York Times by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The New York Times by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The New York Times by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.57. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

