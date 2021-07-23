D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 267.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 327,211 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.80% of Mercury Systems worth $31,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,117 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 398.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 84,684 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

