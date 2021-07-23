D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 481,392 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,392 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.32% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $37,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $35.64.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

