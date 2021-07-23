D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,415,500 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,415,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,489,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 34.00% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCIC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

