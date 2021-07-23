D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676,033 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.06% of Outfront Media worth $33,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUT opened at $23.02 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 108.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, increased their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

