D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,870 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Post worth $32,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,778,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Post by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.43. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on POST. upped their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

