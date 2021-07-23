D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 134,787 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,787 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of DXC Technology worth $40,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.