D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 151,608 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,608 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Equitable worth $34,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $29.35 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

