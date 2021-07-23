D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 425,741 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425,741 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.61% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $36,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.