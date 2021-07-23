D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 543,661 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543,661 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Kimco Realty worth $36,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after acquiring an additional 711,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

