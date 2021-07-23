D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,422 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,336 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 448,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI opened at $89.64 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Argus raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.